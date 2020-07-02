Peshawar, Jul 2 (PTI) Images of a unique Buddha sculpture presently displayed at a museum here will be included in school textbooks in Japan to highlight the archaeological importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was a hub of Buddhism in the past.

According to a statement issued by Archeology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the images will feature in the books of high schools as part of an essay.

"A publisher in Japan had recently approached Pakistan's embassy in Tokyo with request for provision of pictures of Bodhisttva at the Peshawar Museum with the purpose of including it in books of high schools,” it said.

Responding to the request, the foreign aid section of the planning and development provided the pictures.

Deputy chief of Tokyo mission appreciated cooperation of the Khyber Pakhtukhwa government and expressed hope that the publication of pictures will highlight importance of the region, the statement said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's old name is Ghandhara and the region is a highly revered place for the followers of Buddhism.

"Around 2000 years earlier at time of Kushan dynasty, Gandhara was considered as seat of learning and people from across the globe came here for knowledge of Budhism," said Nawaz-ud-Din, Research Officer Archeology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa has a great potential for religious tourism because of its rich archaeological sites and publication of images will promote the region and attract tourists, he said.

Peshawar Museum is also known for displaying one of the world's largest collection of architectural pieces on Buddha, he said.

The unique stone sculptures carved in Gandhara Art not only speak of the artist's competence, but also tell a complete life story of Buddha from birth to death and his miracles, Nawaz said.

A couple of years ago, Peshawar Museum's tallest statue of Buddha in schist stone was transported to Switzerland for display there for 100 days at an international exhibition.

