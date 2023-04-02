Nairobi (Kenya), Apr 2 (AP) An official in Burundi says the bodies of 13 gold miners have been recovered from two pits in which they were trapped by flood water.

Nicodème Ndahabonyimana, a district administrator in the northwestern province of Cibitoke, said the miners could not be saved after the pits collapsed on Friday night amid torrential rainfall.

Also Read | Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire in Mid-Air In Mexico, Two Dead, One Injured (Watch Video).

The bodies of two other miners who were missing and presumed dead have not been recovered, he said, urging artisanal miners to avoid pits during the rainy season.

Police and other authorities on Saturday unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.

Also Read | Tornadoes in US: At Least 21 Dead After Storms Sweep Through Midwest, South (Watch Videos).

Such mining disasters are frequently reported in Burundi's northwest and northeast, where people mining illegally prefer nighttime work to escape the oversight of authorities. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)