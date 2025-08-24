Kyiv, [Ukraine] August 24 (ANI/Izvestia): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ukraine on Independence Day.

"Just arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine. On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation's history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, " the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/1959485018469957918

He also stressed that on Ukraine's Independence Day, Canada will step up its support to achieve peace and resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Earlier, on August 23, Mark Burns, the spiritual adviser to US President Donald Trump, announced plans to visit Ukraine. Then, he published on the social network X (ex., Twitter), accompanied by a photo from the airport. (ANI/Izvestia)

