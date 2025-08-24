Tel Aviv, August 24: In recent days, elements of the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) 401st Armored Brigade returned to fight in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

The forces are working to deepen the damage to the military capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, destroying above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructures, eliminating terrorists, and strengthening operational control in the area. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Thousands of Israelis Protest, Demand Deal With Hamas to End Gaza War and Release Remaining Hostages.

"The forces' activity allows the expansion of the fighting to additional areas and prevents Hamas terrorists from operating in these areas again," said the IDF. So far, the forces have located an underground route, eliminated terrorists and destroyed a military structure, which was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist plots against IDF forces.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)