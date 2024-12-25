New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): , on the occasion of Hanukkah on Wednesday, extended his greeting to his Israeli counterpart, the speaker at the Knesset, Amir Ohana.

Taking to X, the Lok Sabha speaker wished for a Hanukkah "filled with brightness and hope."

"Wishing Speaker Amir Ohana and everyone a Hanukkah filled with brightness and hope. Chag Sameach!" On Birla said on X.

Ohana, on the other hand, took to X and expressed his gratitude toward the Birla, thanking him and their "friend" in Lok Sabha.

"Thank you, my dear friend, Om Birla, and to our friends in the Lok Sabha. I hope that the light of #Hanukkah may bring happiness to all," the Knesset speaker said on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his Hanukkah greeting to his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and all the people across the world.

"Best wishes to PM Netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah. May the radiance of Hanukkah illuminate everybody's lives with hope, peace, and strength. Hanukkah Sameach!" PM Modi said on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to her Israeli counterpart, President Isaac Herzog, on the occasion.

"I extend my warmest greetings to President Isaac Herzog and people worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Hanukkah," President Murmu said, taking to X.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended Hanukkah greetings to Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar and the global community celebrating the festival.

Jaishankar wished "hope, health, and happiness" to all those celebrating, concluding his message with the traditional Hebrew greeting, "Chag Sameach," a traditional greeting said by Jews, which translates to "Happy Festival."

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Warmest #Hanukkah greetings to FM @gidonsaar, friends in Israel, and those celebrating it around the world. May the wonderful occasion bring hope, health, and happiness in everyone's lives. Chag Sameach!"

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime "festival of lights," and the first night of Hanukkah falls on the same day as Christmas for the first time since 2005, according to CBS News. This year's celebration will continue through January 2, 2025.

The first day of Hanukkah and Christmas have only coincided a handful of times since 1900, according to the Jewish Federations of North America. The holidays started on the same day in 1910, 1921, 1959, and 2005.

According to Chabad, at the heart of the festival is the nightly menorah lighting. The menorah holds nine flames, one of which is the shamash ("attendant"), which is used to kindle the other eight lights. On the first night, one flame is lit. On the second night, an additional flame is lit. By the eighth night of Chanukah, all eight lights are kindled. (ANI)

