New York, Jul 12 (AP) Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management said it plans to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy out of bankruptcy, ending 163 years of family control.

The hedge fund did not put a price on the deal. The agreement still needs the approval of a bankruptcy judge.

Also Read | Pune Reports 1,088 New COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths In Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

McClatchy is one of the largest newspaper companies in the U.S. It owns 30 papers including the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer and the Sacramento Bee.

It filed for bankruptcy protection because of a heavy debt load stemming from its USD 4.5 billion purchase of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain in 2006, just as the newspaper industry went into steep decline.

Also Read | Russia: Passengers in Rossiya Airlines' Khabarovsk-Sochi Flight Open Up Umbrellas as It Starts 'Raining' Onboard; Watch Video.

Chatham was McClatchy's largest shareholder and debt holder. It beat out a bid from Alden Global Capital, another hedge fund that has taken a leading role in the U.S. newspaper business. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)