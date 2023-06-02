Lhasa [Tibet], June 2 (ANI): To construct a hydropower dam, the Chinese authorities are trying to forcibly confiscate lands of Tibetan villages in Rebgong county in Qinghai province of Tibet, reported Tibet Press.

The local government has instructed the residents to cooperate and has also given instructions to impound lands, the report said, adding that they have threatened to withhold compensation from anyone who refuses to give up their land.

One of the major initiatives of China's 131st Five-Year Plan is the development of the Lingya hydropower dam.

The hydropower dam has a total of 4.58 million square metres and costs 245 million Yuan to build.

Rebgong, also known as Tongren in Chinese, is located in Malho, or Huangnan, a Tibetan-populated region of China's Qinghai province, reported Tibet Press.

Tibetan villages Shu-Ong-Kye, Shu-Ong-Nyi-tha, Langya, Malpa-Jam, Malpa-Kharnang-Kharshi, and Malpa-Chauwo are situated in the reservoir project's area. From the upper northeast of Langya village, the reservoir project area stretches to the lower northeast of Malpa Khagya village. The reservoir's development is anticipated to begin soon.

Locals claim that if Rebgong County forcibly confiscates their property since they have no other means of support, they will be forced to work temporary jobs in Chinese towns and cities. Beijing's aim to forcibly incorporate Tibetan minorities into the dominant Han-Chinese majority is visible in China's rural urbanisation, the forced relocation of Tibetan nomads and farmers to urban areas, and the ongoing movement of significant numbers of Han Chinese in Tibet, stated the report.

Chinese infrastructure and development projects in these areas have led to frequent clashes with Tibetans who accuse Chinese firms and local officials of improperly confiscating land and disrupting the lives of local people, Tibet Press reported. (ANI)

