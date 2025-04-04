Taipei [Taiwan], April 4 (ANI): Taiwan detected 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, nine Chinese naval vessels and two official ships around itself as of 6am on Friday (local time).

Of the 16 sorties, 15 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

Also Read | PM Modi in Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok Today.

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1907961935297130619

Also Read | US: 7 Killed, 13 Others Injured After Dozens of Tornadoes Hit Midwest, South; Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee Most Affected (See Pics and Video).

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected 59 Chinese aircraft, 23 Chinese naval vessels and eight official ships operating around itself as of 6am (local time), a statement by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence said.

Of the 59 aircraft, 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "59 PLA aircraft, 23 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1907598929081847953

Earlier, the US and EU have restated their disapproval of any unilateral alterations to the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait following China's military's recent series of joint drills around Taiwan, which concluded last night, according to a report by Taipei Times.

US President Donald Trump "emphasizes the significance of upholding peace in the Taiwan Strait, advocating for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues, and reiterating our disapproval of any unilateral attempts to modify the status quo through force or coercion," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted by Taipei Times.

US Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told the Central News Agency that China's confrontational military actions and rhetoric "only escalate tensions and jeopardize the security of the region as well as global prosperity". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)