Taipei [Taiwan], December 1 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that nine Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship were detected operating around the island until 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Notably, the latest Chinese military action is part of tensions between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island.

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwanese MND said that 18 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship was detected operating around the island until 6 am (local time).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "18 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, the United States approved a USD 385 million arms sale to Taiwan on Friday, continuing its efforts to strengthen military relations with the island nation, a move that has raised concerns in China, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the sale, which includes spare parts for fighter jets and radar systems, is expected to be delivered starting in 2025.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary. (ANI)

