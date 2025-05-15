Beijing, May 15 (PTI) China on Thursday announced plans to establish three new academies to train personnel to cope with the rapid modernisation of its military.

China's Central Military Commission, the overall high command of the PLA headed by President Xi Jinping, has approved the restructuring and establishment of three new military academies to cultivate military talent, China's Defence Ministry spokesman Jiang Bin said on Thursday.

The three institutions are a People's Liberation Army (PLA) university for branches of the army, an engineering college to support information support forces, and a joint logistics support force institute to train personnel.

All three will be recognised as institutions of higher education and will begin the admission process for high school graduates across the country, Jiang said.

