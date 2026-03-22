Washington DC [US], March 22 (ANI): A growing number of unexplained disappearances involving retired Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials who travelled abroad has prompted China to impose strict new curbs on foreign travel, exposing deepening anxiety within the regime.

The developments reflect rising fears among the leadership over potential defections and leaks of sensitive information, as reported by The Epoch Times.

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According to The Epoch Times, Multiple sources stated that since early this year, several mid- and senior-level retired officials have quietly left China and cut off all contact with authorities.

Many of these individuals reportedly had family members already settled in countries such as the United States, Australia, and Europe, making relocation easier.

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Insiders revealed that these departures were carefully orchestrated. Officials allegedly sold off properties, withdrew large portions of their savings, and, in some cases, even forfeited pensions before leaving.

Such actions suggest a deliberate attempt to escape mounting political uncertainty rather than routine travel. While not all of the individuals were under direct investigation, the intensifying anti-corruption drive and ongoing political purges appear to have created a climate of fear. Officials are increasingly concerned that past actions could be re-examined, prompting many to secure their assets and seek safety overseas.

The situation intensified after the defection of Ma Ruilin, a former senior official linked to the United Front Work Department.

After fleeing to the United States, Ma publicly disclosed sensitive information, including details about detention facilities in Xinjiang, and claimed that dissatisfaction with Chinese leader Xi Jinping exists within party ranks, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

In response, authorities have tightened approval procedures for overseas travel, especially for personnel linked to security and intelligence agencies.

Applications for passports and travel now undergo rigorous scrutiny, including reviews of financial assets, overseas connections, and family backgrounds.

Officials approving such requests are also being held directly accountable if travellers fail to return, creating a climate of hesitation and administrative paralysis, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)