Mumbai, March 22: In a move that has sparked widespread condemnation, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, suggested that attacking major Indian cities like New Delhi and Mumbai should be Pakistan's "default move" if the country faces aggression from the United States. Speaking during a televised interview on a Pakistani news channel, the career diplomat issued the chilling remarks while discussing the current security climate in West Asia and recent US intelligence assessments regarding Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.

Retaliation Against India as a 'Default' Strategy, Says Abdul Basit

During the broadcast on ABN News, Basit argued that while Pakistan's long-range missile capabilities may not yet reach the United States, its "India-specific" deterrence remains a primary strategic tool. He suggested that in a "worst-case scenario" - such as an attack on Pakistan's nuclear program by the US or Israel - Pakistan should not hesitate to target India. Bilal Arif Salafi Shot and Stabbed to Death in Muridke, Who Are the ‘Unknown Gunmen’?.

Pakistan Must Not Think Twice and Attack Mumbai and New Delhi, Says Abdul Basit

#BREAKING: Pakistan’s most radical Islamist Diplomat Abdul Basit threatens United States amid West Asia crisis. Basit former Pak High Commissioner to India says if US attacks Pakistan, Rawalpindi’s Asim Munir will attack Mumbai & New Delhi if Pak missiles don’t reach Middle East. pic.twitter.com/j4OxSg0ZnY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 22, 2026

"If push comes to shove... if the US attacks Pakistan, even if the US is not in our nuclear range, what do you think is our option?" Basit asked rhetorically. "We must not think twice and attack Mumbai and New Delhi. We will see what happens later." he added.

Abdul Basit's Response to US Intelligence Reports

Basit’s comments were prompted by recent testimony from US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard. Presenting the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to the House Intelligence Committee, Gabbard flagged Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program as a potential threat to the American homeland. The former envoy dismissed these concerns as biased, characterising the DNI's worldview as "anti-Pakistan". He criticised the US for treating India as a "strategic partner" while scrutinising Pakistan’s defense programs, noting that Washington has notably avoided flagging India's Agni-5 and Agni-6 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in similar reports.

References to Past Aggression

In a particularly controversial exchange, the TV show's anchor alluded to previous acts of aggression, stating, "We have shown a trailer earlier". Basit responded by saying, "We have done it earlier. We will do it from here," a statement widely interpreted as an insensitive reference to past cross-border terror attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai strikes. Basit further noted that Pakistan does not require ICBM technology to pose a significant threat to its neighbours. "Mumbai and Delhi are going nowhere. They are not far... We will hit from here," he stated, reinforcing his stance that regional proximity allows Pakistan to project force without long-range capabilities. Bilal Arif Salafi Killed: LeT Commander Shot and Stabbed to Death by Unknown Gunmen in Muridke; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The remarks come at a time when Pakistan is navigating complex relationships with global powers. While acknowledging some improvement in ties under the current Trump administration, Basit cautioned that the US is unlikely to become a long-term strategic partner for Islamabad in the same vein as India or China. Security analysts have labeled the former diplomat’s comments as "irresponsible", especially given the volatile situation in West Asia. The Indian government has yet to issue an official response, though such rhetoric from a former high-ranking diplomat is expected to further strain the already frozen bilateral ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).