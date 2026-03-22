Arad, March 22: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the southern cities of Arad and Dimona on Sunday to inspect the aftermath of heavy Iranian ballistic missile strikes. The visit comes following what the Prime Minister described as a “very difficult evening,” during which over 180 people were injured and significant property damage was recorded across the Negev region. The Prime Minister’s first stop was Arad, where a direct missile hit on a residential neighborhood on Saturday night caused extensive destruction. Accompanied by Arad Mayor Yair Maayan, Netanyahu walked through debris-strewn streets and met with security forces surveying the impact sites.

The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed that 115 individuals were evacuated from Arad alone, including 18 children. Among those seriously injured are a 12-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, both currently undergoing treatment at Soroka Medical Center. Benjamin Netanyahu Death Rumours Persist Despite New Video As Netizens Find ‘Missing Ring Anomaly’.

Benjamin Netanyahu Reaches Arad, Dimona After Iranian Missile Strike

הגעתי היום לזירות בערד ובדימונה – את מה שנפגע אנחנו נשקם ונבנה ובגדול. אני מבקש מכם, אחיי ואחיותיי, אזרחי ישראל: הישמעו להנחיות פיקוד העורף והיכנסו למרחבים המוגנים בעת ההתרעה. בעזרת השם, נשמור כולנו על נפשותינו. צילום: אבי אוחיון, לע״מ pic.twitter.com/7SWt7ryQY8 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 22, 2026

Strategic Resilience in Dimona

Netanyahu later traveled to nearby Dimona, a city situated close to the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center. While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported no damage to the nuclear facility itself, the city center sustained multiple hits.

Addressing residents and local officials, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of civil defense. "The whole nation is a frontline," Netanyahu stated. He urged the public to strictly adhere to Home Front Command orders, noting that disciplined public response had prevented a much higher casualty count despite the failure of air defense systems to intercept every projectile. Israel Says Iranian Missiles Devastate Arad, Dimona; Over 100 Injured.

Vow of Retaliation

Standing before a damaged building, Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Tehran, specifically targeting the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). "We are going after the regime. We are going after the IRGC, this criminal gang," he said. "We are going after them personally—their leaders, their installations, and their economic assets."

The Prime Minister’s rhetoric signaled a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, which intensified following a series of mutual strikes between Israel and Iran earlier this month.

Context of the Escalation

The strikes on Arad and Dimona were reportedly launched by Iran in retaliation for an alleged Israeli attack on the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility. While Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the Natanz incident, defense officials have maintained that Israel will continue to strike its enemies on all fronts with "unprecedented force."

As of Sunday evening, residents in southern Israel remain on high alert, with the military reinforcing presence in the Negev as the government weighs its next strategic response.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).