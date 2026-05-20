World News | China's Shadow Looms over Taiwan at WHO Gathering as Beijing Intensifies Diplomatic Pressure

Taipei [Taiwan], May 20 (ANI): Taiwan's delegation attending activities alongside the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva has reportedly faced surveillance and diplomatic intimidation linked to China, according to Taiwan's Health and Welfare Minister Shih Chung-liang. The minister said Chinese pressure was increasingly evident during this year's international health meetings, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, speaking through a video conference with Taiwanese journalists after the WHO once again denied Taiwan observer status at the WHA, Shih said China continued to obstruct Taiwan's participation in global health affairs. Taiwan has now been excluded from the WHA for a decade due to opposition from China, despite repeated support from democratic nations.

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Shih revealed that individuals believed to be Chinese nationals were allegedly tracking the movements of Taiwan's delegation during a public walking event hosted by Taipei. He also noted that attendance at a "Taiwan Night" reception appeared significantly lower this year.

Taiwanese officials suspect many diplomatic allies and representatives from international organisations may have stayed away because of pressure exerted by Beijing. Despite the diplomatic hurdles, Shih emphasised that Taiwan's broader engagement with international health experts remained active. Taiwan continued participating in technical meetings, bilateral discussions and professional forums held outside the official WHA agenda, even though US health officials were absent this year.

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Taiwan organised four major forums focusing on healthcare resilience, smart medical technology, cancer prevention and hepatitis C treatment. These events were designed to demonstrate Taiwan's capabilities and contributions to global public health systems, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Shih further highlighted strong international interest in Taiwan's smart healthcare exhibition, saying some participants explored future partnerships and commercial cooperation opportunities. He added that Taiwan has increasingly relied on flexible diplomatic outreach, including side events and professional exchanges, to strengthen international ties while facing growing isolation efforts from Beijing, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)