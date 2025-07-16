Tianjin [China], July 16 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi, during the meeting of the member states of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin, proposed five key suggestions for the future development of the SCO, emphasising the need to strengthen its role amidst global turbulence.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended the meeting along with other Foreign ministers of the member states.

In a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang highlighted the vision for the SCO, aimed at guiding the organisation through a period of accelerating century-old changes, where multipolarity and economic globalisation are deepening, yet challenges like hegemony, protectionism, and regional conflicts persist.

"At present, the century-old changes are accelerating, and turbulence and change are intertwined and resonating. The world is becoming more multipolar, and economic globalisation is deepening, and the global South is growing significantly. At the same time, hegemony and power are going against the trend, protectionism is surging, and regional conflicts are emerging one after another. Under the new situation, member states should form a further consensus on strengthening the construction of the SCO in a responsible attitude towards history and the future," Wang said as quoted in the statement.

Wang outlined five suggestions for the future development of the organisation, noting 'not to forget the original aspirations and carrying forward the "Shanghai Spirit"', 'sharing the responsibility of safety and security', 'having mutual benefit and win-win results driving the development engine', 'being friendly and good neighbours', and 'sticking to the right path and defending fairness and justice.'

On the Shanghai Spirit, Wang characterised it as mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilisations, and the pursuit of common development, which he says is the "root" and "soul" of the SCO.

He urged member states to further carry forward this spirit to enhance the organisation's cohesion, effectiveness, and appeal, building it into a model of mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation.

On sharing the responsibility of safety and security aspects, the Chinese Foreign Minister addressed the persistent threats from the "three forces"--terrorism, separatism, and extremism--and emerging security challenges while stressing the need for the SCO to respond effectively. He also expressed deep concern over the situation in the Middle East, particularly the 'infringement' on Iran's sovereignty.

On the mutual benefit and win-win results driving the development engine, Wang underscored development as the "hard truth" and the key to solving all problems and proposed that the SCO should tap its potential in economic and trade investment, interconnection, scientific and technological innovation, green industry, and the digital economy to achieve sustainable development with "no one left behind".

On being friendly and good neighbours, Wang called for member states to build a "beautiful home" together, emphasising good neighbourliness as a foundation for development and prosperity.

Lastly, on sticking to the right path and defending fairness and justice, the Chinese Foreign Minister urged the SCO to safeguard the authority and role of the United Nations, and advocate for an equal and orderly world multipolarisation, and promote inclusive economic globalisation. He further called for upholding the common values of all mankind and constructing a more just and reasonable global governance system, particularly in light of some countries prioritising selfish interests.

Wang Yi concluded by thanking all member states for their support during China's rotating presidency and expressed confidence that the Tianjin Summit, from August 31 to September 1, will be a complete success, propelling the SCO into a new stage of high-quality development.

Along with the EAM, Belarusian Foreign Minister Rezhenkov, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nurtlev, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Kurubaev, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Tajik Foreign Minister Muhriddin, Uzbek Foreign Minister Saidov, SCO Secretary-General Yermekbayev, and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure Sharsheyev attended the meeting.

The meeting made comprehensive preparations for the Tianjin Summit and signed several resolutions, including the draft Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State and the draft development strategy of the SCO for the next ten years. (ANI)

