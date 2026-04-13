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Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on the concluding day of the Anandpur Mahotsav, announced major development initiatives for Keonjhar district, reaffirming the government's commitment to transform the region into an industrial and economic hub.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister praised Anandpur's rich heritage, culture and religious harmony. Located on the sacred banks of the Baitarani river, Anandpur has been a centre of spiritual and cultural convergence for centuries, he said. He described the Anandpur Mahotsav not just as a festival but as a powerful platform to showcase rural and folk culture, identify hidden talents, and preserve traditional folk dances and music.

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Highlighting the government's focus on North Odisha's development, CM Majhi said the North Odisha Development Council has been formed to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the overall progress of the region. He reiterated that Keonjhar district will be developed as the state's premier and most developed district, with a special emphasis on making it an industrial hub.

The Chief Minister announced that a mega steel plant will be established in Keonjhar. He also said the Keonjhar-Barbil-Joda corridor will be developed into a strong economic zone of the state. Various infrastructure projects, including data centres, textile parks, stadiums, and road networks, have already been initiated to accelerate the region's growth.

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In a major announcement during the event, CM Majhi declared that an Indoor Stadium and a Football Stadium will be constructed in Anandpur at the earliest. He assured that the state government will bear the entire cost of these sports facilities.

On the occasion, foundation stones were laid for 41 development projects worth Rs 267.50 crore, while 14 projects worth Rs 34.15 crore were inaugurated.

Speaking on women and child welfare, the Chief Minister highlighted several government schemes such as Mukhya Mantri Annapurna, Kanya Bibaha, and Kanya Sumangal, which aim to empower women and ensure social and economic security for poor families.

Digapahandi MLA Siddhant Mohapatra, who was present at the event, expressed his deep emotional attachment to Anandpur. He compared his birthplace in Ganjam to "Mother Devaki" and Keonjhar to "Mother Yashoda", calling Anandpur a place of joy and immense potential.

The programme was also attended by Telkoi MLA Dr Fakir Mohan Naik, Keonjhar District Collector Vishal Singh, Anandpur Sub-Collector Nilamadhab Suna, Anandpur Mahotsav Committee member Ramachandra Sahu, and a large number of local people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)