Beijing [China], January 14 (ANI): The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 143 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday, reported Xinhua.

Out of the new local cases, 98 were reported in Henan, 34 in Tianjin, 8 in Shaanxi, 2 in Shanghai, and 1 in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: WHO Says 'After Six-Week Surge, Africa's Fourth Pandemic Wave Flattens'.

Apart from this, 58 new imported cases were also reported in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission, reported the news agency.

A total of 9 new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. (ANI)

Also Read | US Embassy in Baghdad Confirms Rocket Attack Targeted Compound.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)