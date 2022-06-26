Bogota [Colombia], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro on Saturday named Alvaro Leyva Duran as the foreign minister in his cabinet, ahead of Petro's inauguration in August.

"Alvaro Leyva Duran will be our minister of foreign affairs. It will be a chancellery of peace," Petro tweeted, adding that Colombia will focus its efforts on overcoming the climate crisis and ending endemic violence.

Also Read | Bangladesh's Flood Death Toll Climbs to 82.

Leyva Duran, 79, has served as a mine and energy minister, a congressman from the Conservative Party, and a mediator in the country's peace process, among other positions.

He played a major role in building the justice model of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, which was created within the peace agreement signed between the Colombian government and the former guerrilla movement of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in 2016.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Zakaria Pintu, Fugitive Convict Sentenced to Death for Attack on Sheikh Hasina Arrested.

Besides Leyva Duran, Petro has appointed his vice president Francia Marquez to create a Ministry of Equality. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)