World News | Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Chairs India-Chile Business Roundtable to Unlock Strategic Ties Across Critical Sectors

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster trans-continental economic ties, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal convened a high-level India-Chile Business Roundtable. The session, held in the presence of Chilean Foreign Affairs Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna and Paula Estevez, Vice-Minister of International Economic Relations (SUBREI), Chile, served as a strategic platform to explore untapped synergies between the two burgeoning economies.

Building on this diplomatic momentum, Minister Goyal took to X (formerly Twitter) to share highlights of the engagement, outlining the specific sectors poised for growth. He stated, "Chaired the India-Chile Business Roundtable alongside H.E. Mr. Francisco Perez Mackenna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Ms. Paula Estevez, Undersecretary of International Economic Relations, and other distinguished business leaders from both nations. The discussions focused on the immense potential of the India-Chile partnership across critical minerals, food processing, healthcare, clean energy, technology transfer, and several emerging sectors. We explored numerous exciting prospects for collaboration under the India-Chile CEPA, which is poised to deepen our bilateral ties and unlock new growth opportunities across sectors for our businesses and people."

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https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2054570041455100167?s=20

This high-level delegation from Chile, led by Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna, is on a targeted visit to India from May 9 to 15, specifically designed to strengthen economic and commercial cooperation.

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During these engagements, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry noted that both sides reaffirmed a shared commitment to expanding trade and investment, noting steady growth in bilateral relations. These interactions highlighted strong complementarities between the two nations, emphasising the necessity of resilient supply chains and sustainable development.

A primary focus of the ongoing visit remains the negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both nations acknowledged the importance of this agreement in unlocking the full potential of their economic relationship, expressing a firm commitment to work towards its early conclusion.

Beyond the ministerial talks, the Commerce Secretary held separate discussions with Vice-Minister Paula Estevez to address trade facilitation, market access, and the strengthening of institutional economic engagement.

The India-Chile Business Roundtable in New Delhi further operationalised these diplomatic goals by bringing together leading business representatives and industry stakeholders.

The session served as a vital platform for exploring new avenues in infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, digital services, logistics, and advanced manufacturing. This visit has effectively reinforced the momentum in bilateral ties, underscoring mutual trust and a shared vision for building a future-oriented economic partnership. (ANI)

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