Swiatek Steamrolls Pegula to Reach Italian Open Semifinals

ROME (AP) — Three-time champion Iga Swiatek beat Jessica Pegula of the United States in straight sets on Wednesday to advance to the Italian Open semifinals.

The fourth-ranked Swiatek needed just 67 minutes to sweep aside No. 5 Pegula 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek’s impressive form bodes well for the upcoming French Open, which she has won four times.

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“I’m happy that I can spend some time on the court and play really solid matches against the best girls,” Swiatek said. "For sure it’s giving me confidence because you can practice as much as possible, but if you don’t test it out on the court, play matches and face pressure or something, you’re going to still feel the little bit rusty when it comes.

“Now I’m happy I played couple matches. I’ll play hopefully two more here.”

Swiatek will next face either Elena Rybakina or Elina Svitolina, who are both also former Rome champions.

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In the men’s quarterfinals, two impressive sets from Casper Ruud saw the Norwegian overcome 13th-ranked Karen Khachanov 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.

The match was suspended for more than two hours at the start of the second set because of rain and Khachanov seemed to have dealt better with the enforced break.

However, the 23rd-ranked Ruud broke Khachanov's serve twice at the start of the third set and then again to take the match on the second of three match points.

Ruud will face either 19-year-old Rafael Jodar of Spain or Italian player Luciano Darderi in the semifinals.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).