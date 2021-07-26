Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Unofficial results show that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won ten seats and leading in 15 constituencies in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir elections, Ary News has reported.

According to media reports, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muslim Conference and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have so far won one seat each in Legislative Assembly elections in PoK.

The counting of votes is still underway for elections which concluded on Sunday at 5 pm. Several incidents of poll-related violence were reported throughout the day for the hotly contested 45 seats.

Soon after polling ended, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry claimed an early victory for PTI in the Pind Dadan Khan and Khewra tehsils. He said that voter participation in the polls indicated that people took great interest in casting their vote and that they have expressed full confidence in the polling exercise.

Meanwhile, opposition parties slammed the PTI-led government for "rigging" the elections.Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP's vice-president, blamed the Centre for "systematic rigging" and said it was attempting to "steal" the elections.

The PPP leader alleged PTI workers had fired on a PPP worker's car during polling time, while police had uprooted a camp belonging to her party. During the elections, two PTI workers were killed by unidentified persons in a clash with Pakistan Peoples Party activists at a polling station in the Kotli district, as per Dawn.

Last year, Pakistan had conducted the Legislative Assembly election in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

The main opposition parties had termed the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan election rigged as the polls were in favour of PTI. (ANI)

