Brasilia [Brazil], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 35,816 to 4,197,889 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,075 to 128,539 people within the same period of time.

Also Read | Bangladesh to Set Up Watchtowers, CCTVs to Monitor Rohingyas, Says Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 14,279 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 504 new fatalities.

Brazil comes third in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 6.35 million and 4.37 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

Also Read | Brexit Deal: UK Publishes Controversial Bill To Break EU Treaty.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 27.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 899,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)