Bylakuppe (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): Dalai Lama has conveyed deep sorrow over the devastating earthquake that struck Dingri County in Tibet on Tuesday morning. In an official statement from Bylakuppe, he expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake that struck Dingri in Tibet and the surrounding regions this morning. It has caused the tragic loss of many lives, numerous injuries, and extensive destruction to homes and property. I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured," he said.

Also Read | South Korea Political Crisis: Court Grants Extension of Warrant To Detain Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Over His Short-Lived Imposition of Martial Law.

The earthquake of magnitude of 7.1 occurred at 9:05 am local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicentre was located in Dingri County, Xigaze City, within the Xizang Autonomous Region of Tibet, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

The quake was followed by 49 aftershocks, including one of magnitude 4.5 at 1:24 pm IST, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The area, home to around 6,900 residents in 27 villages within a 20-kilometre radius, suffered extensive damage.

Also Read | Tibet Earthquake: 6.8-Magnitude Quake in Dingri County in Xigaze Kills 126 People, Tremors Felt in Nepal.

The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 95, up from the initially reported 53 fatalities, as per state media reports. Local authorities also reported 130 injuries and more than 1,000 homes destroyed in Tingri County.

Tremors were felt as far as Nepal's capital Kathmandu and Bihar's Sheohar district in India, though no casualties were reported in these areas.

In response to the tragedy, Chinese leader Xi Jinping directed officials to prioritise search and rescue operations, minimise casualties, and provide shelter and warmth to affected residents during the winter cold.

"Make all-out efforts to search and rescue survivors, minimise casualties, properly accommodate affected residents, and ensure their safety and warmth in the winter cold," he stated.

The Chinese military mobilised resources, including drones, transport and medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces, to assist in disaster relief operations, as announced by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)