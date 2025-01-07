Seoul, January 7: South Korean Court on Tuesday granted an extension of a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law. The Seoul Western District Court granted the extension requested by investigators led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) after the initial warrant expired Monday. The CIO's attempt to execute the warrant last Friday failed after presidential security personnel blocked investigators from entering the building of Yoon's official residence in central Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the chief of the state anti-corruption agency apologised for failing to execute a detention warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol but vowed to succeed in a second attempt. Oh Dong-woon, the chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), made the remark during a session of the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee as he offered a "sincere" apology to the people. South Korea: Standoff at Presidential Residence As Investigators Seek To Arrest Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol (See Pics).

On Friday, the CIO attempted to execute a court-issued warrant for Yoon's detention but withdrew after engaging in a standoff with presidential security staff for over five hours. In response to criticism the CIO was inadequately prepared to execute the warrant, Oh said there were "many unforeseen issues" and he takes "full responsibility." The CIO will "prepare thoroughly" for the second warrant execution with the understanding it could be the "last opportunity," Oh said. South Korea Political Crisis: Yoon Suk Yeol Seeks Probe Into CIO Chief, Police Officers Over Attempt To Execute Warrant for His Detention.

He criticised Yoon and his office, saying that obstructing the execution of the warrant was tantamount to "undermining the foundation of law and order," an act that, he said, warrants strong condemnation. He also firmly refuted claims that the CIO lacks authority to investigate insurrection allegations, pointing out that the court's approval of the arrest warrant proved otherwise. "There are no legal issues," Oh said, adding that the CIO's investigative rights "have been vindicated multiple times by the court's legitimate issuance of the warrant."

