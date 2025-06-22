Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Tibetan Buddhist leaders will attend the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference from July 2-4 in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, is expected to make an announcement regarding talks about his reincarnation issue during the upcoming conference here. Dalai Lama is turning 90 on July 6.

The Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including heads and representatives of all four sects, Sakya, Kagyu, Nyingma, and Gelug, will meet the Dalai Lama in July. However, the Karmapa Rinpoche, the head of the Kagyu sect, will not attend the event, and his absence will certainly make the Tibetans unhappy.

President of the Central Tibetan Administration, Sikyong (Political Leader) Penpa Tsering told ANI, "Since we came into exile, all the Buddhist traditions and the pre-Buddhist traditions inside Tibet, we used to meet periodically, so during this cabinet, this is the first time we are meeting."

"We also timed it in such a way that there is only one document that is available reincarnation September 2011 document, which talks about, when Dalai Lama will reach the age of 90, then he would take certain decisions or consultation with others, and this year it's going to be Dalai Lama90th birthday," Sikyong said.

Commenting on Chinese interference, Sikyong said, "These questions of spirituality and government interference, particularly coming from a Communist government that does not have faith in any of these things. It's a cross interference in the religious freedom of the Tibetan people, and it does not justify in any way. Therefore, they should be more concerned about the living 14th Dalai Lama. They should talk with him and resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict, rather than thinking about using the next Dalai Lama as a political tool."

Namgyal Dolkar Lhagyari, a member of the Tibetan Parliament in exile, told ANI, "We all are aware of the past event, especially of the 2011, where 14th Dalai Lama has very categorically mentioned that when he is 90, he will be making some important announcement in regard to his reincarnation or emanation before death."

Tenzin Tsundue, a Tibetan activist, told ANI, "This conference of Tibetan Buddhist leaders is a very important one. They are likely to meet with the Dalai Lama consultant, who will also give their suggestion, especially regarding the future reincarnation of the Dalai Lama." (ANI)

