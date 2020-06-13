World News | Death Toll from COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by 909 to 41,828 People - Health Ministry

Brasilia [Brazil], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI) - The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 909 to 41,828 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Friday (local time).

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 25,982 to 828 810.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 30,412 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,239 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 2 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 424,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

