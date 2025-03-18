Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Mar 18 (AP) Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was striking dozens of Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January. Palestinian officials reported at least 69 deaths.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire. Officials said the operation was open-ended and was expected to expand.

Also Read | 'Sexual Assault, Death Threats': Scientist Working at Antarctica Base Sends Email Seeking Urgent Help, Accuses Colleague of Threatening Team Members.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu's office said.

The surprise attack shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed over 48,000 Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Homecoming: NASA-SpaceX Crew-9 Mission's Dragon Spacecraft Set To Return to Earth Today; Check Splashdown Time, Landing Location and Live Streaming Details Here.

It also raised questions about the fate of the roughly two dozen Israeli hostages held by Hamas who are believed to still be alive. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)