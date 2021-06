Surfside (US), Jun 28 (AP) Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said another body was recovered overnight from the site of a collapsed building, bringing the death toll to 10.

A further 151 people who may have been in the building remained unaccounted for, she said.

“The search and rescue operation continues,” she told a news conference Monday. (AP)

