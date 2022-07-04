Copenhagen, Jul 4 (AP) Danish police say that the gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall in Copenhagen most likely acted alone and selected his victims at random.

Copenhagen chief police inspector Soren Thomassen said Monday investigators do not believe the previous day's attack was terror-related.

Thomassen said three people were killed - two Danes and one Russian citizen - and two Danes and two Swedes are hospitalised with serious injuries. (AP)

