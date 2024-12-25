Copenhagen [Denmark], December 25 (ANI): Denmark has announced plans to enhance Greenland's defence capabilities after US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his controversial desire for the US to purchase the Arctic territory, Euronews reported on Wednesday.

In response to Trump's comments, the Danish government revealed a significant defence investment plan aimed at bolstering Greenland's security.

According to Euronews, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the country would invest a "double-digit" billion amount in Danish kroner to upgrade its defence systems, though he did not specify the exact figure. The investment could range from EUR 1.34 billion to EUR 13.27 billion, as reported by Euronews.

Earlier on Sunday, the US president-elect made his comments via the social media platform Truth Social, stating that the US should seek ownership of Greenland for "purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world."

He made this remark while announcing the former US Ambassador to Sweden, Ken Howery, as the US Ambassador to Denmark.

Meanwhile, Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, swiftly rejected the notion, asserting that "Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland" and emphasising that the country "is not for sale and will never be for sale," Euronews reported. Egede further highlighted the importance of preserving Greenland's long-standing struggle for independence.

Notably, Greenland, despite having its own government, remains a part of Denmark under the Danish crown, and the country was a Danish colony until 1953, after which it became a district of Denmark and was fully integrated into the Danish state, making Greenlanders Danish citizens.

Moreover, Trump previously had expressed interest in the US gaining control of territories like Canada and Panama, citing economic and strategic reasons, including the significance of the Panama Canal. He has also indicated intentions to confront drug cartels in Mexico, drawing comparisons to the US's actions against the Islamic State in Syria. (ANI)

