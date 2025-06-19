Kathmandu [Nepal], June 19 (ANI): Udit Shrestha, a 31-year-old gym trainer from Kathmandu, Nepal, is breaking barriers and setting new standards in the fitness industry. Born in a small village in Ramechhap, Udit has been living with hearing and speech impairments, yet he has never let his disability hold him back.

It's been about three years since Udit has been working as the trainer in this local gym in Kathmandu, some 150 kilometres away from the capital Kathmandu. Udit's journey shows that disabilities do not have to be obstacles to professional achievement or personal fulfillment.

"Hello. My name is Udit Shrestha. I am 31. I have been working as a gym instructor here at Sankhamul Health Club for three years. It's been 8 years since I have been engaged in the gym," he communicated using sign language.

Udit faced significant hurdles growing up in a society where people with disabilities are often misunderstood and discriminated against. Despite these challenges, he found solace in sports, particularly volleyball, which helped him prove his abilities.

As the eldest male member of the family, Udit made his way to Kathmandu four years after the political change following the People's Movement II. Udit worked as a cook in Kathmandu before discovering his passion for fitness. He joined a local gym, Sankhamul Health Club, where he was eventually spotted by the coach, Sanam Duwal.

With Duwal's guidance, Udit honed his skills and developed a unique approach to training, focusing on non-verbal cues and sign language.

"He had joined this gym as a member about 6 years back. During that time, while he was here as a member, he actively assisted others in their training and exercises. I constantly observed him, the way he taught others, how easily he explained things to others, and that too in sign language. I really got intrigued with his efforts to teach others and help others. After observing for a long time, I then had a talk with him in my office, inquiring about the work he is doing. I asked him about his interest to teach others, then he signaled up righting both his thumbs, and cheerfulness in his face. While saying so, I was having second thought on my mind whether he will be able to cope up or not as it requires verbal communication. It was somewhat hard for me as well in the beginning phase," Sanam Duwal, the coach of Udit as well as the owner of the Sankhamul Health Club where he currently works told ANI.

While most of the members of the gym work out to reduce weight, gain muscles and maintain fitness, Udit has explored it as a means to express and raise the benchmark. From using bamboo, stones and ropes as moveable gym equipment back in home he brewed creative ideas of making pull-up bars from tree branches, lifted rocks and dumbbells and used sacks filled with sand and other items as weights. The precise care for each movement made it all possible for him to work in the modern gym setup where he spends most of his daily hours.

His work in the gym includes to ensure everyone does the exercise with precision and correct manner. In order to teach the newly members of the gym, he demonstrate them first and then observe their way of doing and explain them through sign language about filed of improvement.

As per the experience of his coach Sanam Duwal, the beginning days were somewhat hard in comparison to the present. Alike gym, Udit worked alongside in his communication skills which now fascinates everyone.

"We worked on our communication skills, using both the sign language, exchanging notes about what we are trying to communicate. It took quite diaries to filled up to come to a common ground where we could understand each other and it has been about three years that he has joined here as the trainer," Sanam shared.

Unlike traditional trainers, relying only on verbal cues, Udit have a distinct approach- "fully engage, pay close attention to movements and gestures." Members of the gym also pay follow his approach which has made it easier for him as well.

dit's clients praise his ability to communicate effectively through sign language and lip-reading. Avinash Chaudhary, a gym member, says he has no issues communicating with Udit.

"I don't have any problem while communicating with him in due course of my training. His sign language is easily understandable and if there are any such situations then we exchange messages in between which resolves the queries. I haven't experienced any such problems while communicating," Avinash Chaudhary, one of the member of the gym under instructions of Udit told ANI.

The experience of discrimination and disdain due to his impairments serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by individuals who are often misunderstood by society. Udit's success serves as a testament to the human spirit's ability to overcome adversity. His determination and resilience have enabled him to achieve his goals and inspire others.

Being able to establish the purpose in his life, Udit said that current professional engagement proves the meaning of his life and break the barrier.

"Before, I used to work in a restaurant, making Momo and Chowmein. I didn't earn much. I joined the gym since 8 years and the coach saw me and gave me the training and made me the trainer after seeing me work here. He assured me the future and I started working here. In comparison to my previous work, I find this better. I used to do gym before but now am able to instruct to the people. He invited me to become the trainer and I am working here and am really thankful to him. I enjoy this work more than any previous profession. The earning is also better than that of before," Udit said.

Udit's story highlights the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in sports and fitness. His approach demonstrates that with the right support and accommodations, people with disabilities can excel in various fields.

Udit's story is a powerful testament to the indomitable human spirit, demonstrating that obstacles, no matter how daunting, do not define a person's potential. His journey is one of relentless perseverance, where every challenge he faced only fueled his determination to overcome it.

His transformation from a struggling child in a remote village to a respected gym trainer is nothing short of inspirational. Growing up in an environment where opportunities were limited, Udit faced significant hurdles from an early age. His journey was not paved with privilege, but rather with hardship, struggle, and determination. (ANI)

