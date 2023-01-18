Male, Jan 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to further expand bilateral engagement with the two key maritime neighbours of India.

Also Read | Ukraine Helicopter Crash: ‘Shocked to Learn About Tragic Chopper Mishap in Kyiv,’ Says Indian Mission.

"Honoured to call on President @ibusolih of Maldives. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Assessed the great progress in our bilateral cooperation, leading to transformational projects," he tweeted.

"Look forward to joining the groundbreaking of Hanimadhoo International Airport expansion project," he said in another tweet.

Also Read | ‘Cyber Attacks a Global Threat, Need Global Response’, Says Interpol at WEF Annual Meeting in Davos.

Jaishankar was given a traditional Maldivian welcome when he arrived at Manadhoo, the capital of Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, on Wednesday.

The Maldives and Sri Lanka are India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and 'Neighbourhood First'. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)