New York, Jul 1 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya focusing on bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors such as infrastructure, investment and mobility.

The Jaishankar-Iwaya talks took place ahead of a crucial foreign ministerial meeting of the four-nation grouping Quad.

Also Read | What Is the Scarf Challenge? Know All About the Viral TikTok Trend That Killed 12-Year-Old Boy in UK.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he and Iwaya also discussed ways to deepen engagement under the framework of Quad for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Pleased to meet FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan in New York this morning. Had comprehensive discussions on infrastructure, investment and mobility," he said.

Also Read | Paetongtarn Shinawatra Suspended: Thailand's Constitutional Court Removes PM From Office Over 'Breach of Ethics'; Leaked Phone Call With Cambodian Leader To Be Investigated.

"Exchanged views on deepening our Quad engagement for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our Special, Strategic and Global Partnership continues to deepen and diversify," Jaishankar added.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a key grouping largely focusing on peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad foreign ministerial meeting is expected to prepare ground for the grouping's annual summit in New Delhi later this year.

Besides Jaishankar and Iwaya, the Quad meeting will be attended by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Jaishankar is visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of Rubio.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)