Castleford, July 1: Yet another social media challenge has turned deadly, killing a 12-year-old boy in the UK's Castleford, West Yorkshire. The young boy, identified as Sebastian, reportedly died after attempting the dangerous “scarf challenge” at home. The incident took place on June 27 while the family was celebrating his younger brother’s First Holy Communion, an important Christian ceremony. Emergency services were rushed to the scene but were unable to save him. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the matter, although they confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious. A GoFundMe page created in his memory revealed that Sebastian may have been influenced by the viral “scarf challenge.” His grieving family is urging parents to be aware of the risks posed by online trends. Let’s know what the viral scarf challenge is. ChatGPT Viral Trend Shatters Marriage: Greek Woman Files for Divorce After AI Chatbot Reveals Husband’s Alleged Affair Through Coffee Cup Reading.

What is the Scarf Challenge?

The "scarf challenge" is a dangerous social media trend where participants wrap a scarf or similar item tightly around their necks to restrict airflow, aiming to induce a brief feeling of lightheadedness or euphoria. This challenge is a variation of the more widely known "blackout challenge," which involves intentionally choking oneself to experience a temporary high caused by oxygen deprivation. While some participants share videos of the challenge online, seeking attention or thrills, the activity is extremely risky and can lead to serious injury, brain damage, or even death. Turmeric in Water Viral Videos: Turmeric Glow Trend Breaks the Internet, Know the Science Behind the Magical Splash and How You Can Do It at Home (Watch Instagram Reels).

Despite warnings from health professionals and authorities, the scarf challenge continues to spread among young people, fueled by viral videos circulating on social media platforms like TikTok. Just like in the case of Sebastian, who had allegedly attempted the challenge to experience euphoria, likely, instead, he soon collapsed and succumbed to injuries despite emergency intervention.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).