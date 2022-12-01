New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Lord Rami Ranger, a member of House of Lords of UK Parliament, on Wednesday and lauded his support for the development of India-UK ties.

Lord Rami Ranger, a businessman and philanthropist, is the chairman of the UK-based company Sun Mark Limited. His name is Raminder Singh Ranger.

"Good to catch up with Lord Rami Ranger this afternoon. Appreciate his insights on India-UK relations and his consistent support for their development," Jaishankar said.

India and UK are engaged in negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement.

On November 28, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised the importance of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India.

"By 2050, the Indo-Pacific will deliver over half of global growth compared with just a quarter from Europe and North America combined. That's why we're joining the Trans-Pacific trade deal, the CPTP, delivering a new FTA with India and pursuing one with Indonesia," Sunak said in his address at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at London's Guildhall. (ANI)

