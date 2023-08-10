New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met the UK's Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat and discussed ways to make India-UK partnership more contemporary and productive.

While taking to his Twitter handle, EAM Jaishankar said, Good to meet UK Minister of State @TomTugendhat this afternoon. Discussed how India and the United Kingdom could make their partnership more contemporary and productive. The current global scenario offers many opportunities to develop our ties."

He further added that the present global scenario offers multiple opportunities to develop India-UK ties.

Earlier this year, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, and UK's Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat held discussions on bilateral and wider security cooperation between India, and the UK on March 23.

India and UK share a good relationship. Recently, both the country signed the Young Professional Scheme where Vikram K Doraiswami was also present.

The UK supports India’s proposal for permanent membership of the UNSC and is also an important interlocutor for India in the EU, G8, G20 and global contexts. Moreover, the Parliaments of India and the UK enjoy traditionally close relations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

