World News | EAM Meets Trinidad and Tobago PM Persad-Bissessar, Hands over Made-in-India Laptops

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], May 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) met with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar during his visit to the Caribbean nation as part of his ongoing three-nation tour and joined her in presenting Made-in-India laptops to Trinbagonian school children, while both sides also concluded a series of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

In a series of posts on X, Jaishankar said, "Joined PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the presentation of Made In India laptops to Trinbagonian school children. Delivering on PM Narendra Modi's commitment last year, this is a message of learning, awareness and opportunity."

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052914853501902985?s=20

The External Affairs Minister also announced the conclusion of several agreements between India and Trinidad and Tobago covering tourism, renewable energy, development cooperation and traditional medicine.

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"Concluded Agreements today on Tourism, on Solarisation of Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago building, on Quick Impact Projects, and on establishing Ayurveda Chair," Jaishankar posted.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052913678874481053?s=20

Highlighting his meeting with the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Jaishankar said, "Such a pleasure to meet with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Value her guidance on bilateral cooperation and insights on regional issues."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052912849346040199?s=20

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister also called on senior parliamentary leaders of the country.

"Called on President of the Senate Wade Mark and Speaker of the House of Representatives Jagdeo Singh," he said in another post.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052893267713200569?s=20

Jaishankar further expressed gratitude for the reception accorded to him at the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Privileged to be welcomed in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Thank PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her gracious words," he stated.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052890151550927337?s=20

The minister was also honoured at a flag-raising ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago. He was joined by legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara.

"Honoured by the flag raising ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad And Tobago. Thank Brian Lara, for joining us," Jaishankar posted.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052886112134209809?s=20

Earlier, the EAM arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, marking the final leg of his three-nation official tour in the Caribbean, following his engagement in Jamaica and Suriname.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated that he was pleased to be back in the country. He was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Sean Sobers.

"Pleasure to be back in Trinidad and Tobago. Thank FM Sean Sobers, for the warm welcome. Look forward to a productive visit over the next two days," Jaishankar wrote in his post.

Jaishankar concluded his high-level visits to Jamaica and Suriname between May 2 and 7, marking a significant push in India's engagement with these countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)