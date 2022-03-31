New Caledonia [France], March 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck Tadine, New Caledonia region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 272 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia," USGS tweeted.
So far, no damage to property or casualties were reported.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
