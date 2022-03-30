Moscow, March 30: The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said that Kiev was seriously considering the possibility of using biological weapons against the population of Donbass and the Russian Federation.

"The revealed facts prove that the Kiev regime seriously considered the possibility of using biological weapons against the population of Donbass and the Russian Federation," he said, RT reported. Russia-Ukraine War: Peace Talks Did Not Offer Any Breakthrough, Says Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Russian armed forces are carrying out a planned regrouping of troops in the Kiev and Chernigov directions, Konashenkov said. At the first stage of a special military operation, it was planned to force the enemy to concentrate his forces, means, resources and military equipment to hold large settlements in these directions, including Kiev, he explained.

"To tie them down on the battlefield and without storming these cities (in order to avoid losses among the civilian population), inflict such a defeat on the armed formations of the Kiev regime that would not allow it to use these forces in the main direction of operations of our armed forces - in the Donbass," the Ministry of Defense said.

