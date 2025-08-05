Tibet, August 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Tibet in the early hours of Tuesday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:25 hours Indian Standard Time (IST), at a depth of 10 kilometres.

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 3.0, On: 05/08/2025 03:25:24 IST, Lat: 28.07 N, Long: 88.06 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

More details are awaited (ANI)

