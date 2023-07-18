Kabul [Afghanistan], July 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1:28 pm on Tuesday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 110 Kilometers.

Also Read | Penis Enlargement Gone Wrong: German Man Dies After Partner Injected His Penis With Silicone To Make It Bigger.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 18-07-2023, 13:28:18 IST, Lat: 36.58 & Long: 71.17, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 79km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," read a post on the official Twitter handle of NCS.

No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet.

Also Read | Indian, Indonesian Naval Ships to Conduct Joint Exercise in Jakarta.

Further details are awaited.

This is the second quake to have taken place within a week.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted 185 kilometres South-Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on July 15.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:49 am IST. The quake was recorded at a depth of 215 kms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)