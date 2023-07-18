After a failed penis enhancement procedure that resulted in a German man's death, the unlicensed doctor has been charged with a crime. Last week, the German daily Bild revealed that Torben K., 46, had injected his penis with silicone in an effort to grow it. The result was a man named Martin M., 32, who passed away from blood poisoning and organ failure. After meeting Martin M. on a gay dating service, Torben K. allegedly admitted injecting him and said he did so "at my own risk." According to Bild, Torben K., who is not a certified medical professional, gave the other man an injection after hearing him say he wanted a "really large penis." DIY Penis Enlargement Methods with Coconut Oil and Silicone in Papua New Guinea Worries Doctors.

According to reports, Torben K. previously gave himself a silicone injection and imported the oil meant for cleaning surfaces from the US. After the meeting, Torben K. allegedly said that Martin M. was envious of his penis and enormous testicles. The accused has admitted to administering injections to several people for 200 euros. "We have discussed internally and decided not to comment on this case at this time (while the proceedings are ongoing). We ask for your understanding," said a spokesperson for the medical clinic where Martin M. died.

Charges of "dangerous bodily damage resulting in death and violation of the Alternative Medical Practitioners Act" are currently being brought against Torben K. Apparently, the "world's capital" for penis enhancement procedures is Germany, where one in five procedures are performed.

Surgery to enlarge the penis size and girth is quite sought out these days. To enlarge the penis, surgery may entail the placement of silicone implants, the transfer of fat cells, or the use of skin grafts. Other strategies might include cosmetic surgery to make it appear as though the penis is longer.

It is not necessary to operate on a penis that performs well for urination and sexual activity. The majority of people seeking therapies for penis size have a penis within the normal functional range, according to the authors of a 2020 review. The same researchers explain this result by the misguided idea, supported by pornography that a man's ability to have sex is dependent on the size of his phallus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).