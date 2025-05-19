Beijing [China], May 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted China on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per NCS, the tremors occurred at 11:00 pm IST, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 33.84 N and longitude of 90.54 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 18/05/2025 23:00:50 IST, Lat: 33.84 N, Long: 90.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China," the NCS stated in a post on X.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.7 and 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Tibet, as per NCS.

The 3.8 magnitude earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks, and within hours, another 3.7 magnitude earthquake jolted the region.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 18/05/2025 13:14:15 IST, Lat: 29.12 N, Long: 86.75 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," the NCS said in a post on X.

"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 18/05/2025 17:07:09 IST, Lat: 29.12 N, Long: 87.05 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said in another post.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions. (ANI)

