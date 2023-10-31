Beijing, October 31: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted China's Xinjiang region on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The depth of the quake that occurred at 14:49:16 IST today was found to be 27 km. China: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Xinjiang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 31-10-2023, 14:49:16 IST, Lat: 37.70 & Long: 75.22, Depth: 27 Km, Location: Xinjiang," the NCS posted on X.

No casualties are reported. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)