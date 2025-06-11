Taipei [Taiwan], June 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7 pm local time on Wednesday, Focus Taiwan reported, citing the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As per Focus Taiwan, the epicentre of the temblor was located at sea, about 69.9 kilometres south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 30.9 km, according to the CWA.

There were no immediate reports of damage resulting from the quake.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Taitung County's Changbin, where it measured 5 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale. The quake also measured an intensity of 4 in Hualien, Nantou, Chiayi, Yunlin, Changhua and Miaoli counties, as well as in Taichung and other areas of Taitung County, the CWA said.

Citing CWA, Focus Taiwan noted that it also recorded an intensity of 3 in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as in Chiayi City and Yilan, Pingtung and Hsinchu counties.

It was also reported that Taipei's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) temporarily slowed down its trains in response to the quake. (ANI)

