Quito [Ecuador], March 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador registered 1,335 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease and 33 more patient deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 291,070 and the death toll to 11,225, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno announced the government developed a website called planvacunarse.ec, which means "vaccination plan", with "the necessary information on vaccination against COVID-19 in the country."

"#EcuadorSeVacuna (Ecuador is getting vaccinated) and we want to share the process with you!" the president posted on Twitter.

The website, which is already up and running, is part of a government strategy to vaccinate between 60 percent and 70 percent of the population, more than 9 million people, starting in April, depending on the international supply of vaccines.

Minister of Health Rodolfo Farfan on Thursday called on Ecuadorians to trust the vaccination process, which is currently attending to high-risk groups and older adults.

"Ecuadorians must feel confident that we are prepared, from a healthcare standpoint ... we are making progress in immunizing an entire country and in that way winning the battle against COVID-19," Farfan said in a video released by the Ministry of Health. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)