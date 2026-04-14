Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile has strongly criticised Kazakhstan over the conviction of 19 of its citizens, calling the move a suppression of dissent and an act of compliance with Beijing, as stated in a press release issued by the organisation.

According to the ETGE press release, the individuals were convicted for protesting and demanding the release of a Kazakh detainee in what it referred to as "Occupied East Turkistan," the homeland of Uyghurs and other Turkic communities. The group alleged that Kazakhstan charged its own citizens under "inciting ethnic hatred" laws after they burned a Chinese flag and an image of Xi Jinping, whom the organisation accused of being responsible for actions against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other Turkic populations.

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The press release further claimed that while Kazakhstan has taken legal action against its own citizens, it has remained silent on what ETGE described as widespread abuses by China, including detention, torture, forced labour, and other violations against Turkic groups in the region.

Referring to protests held on November 13, 2025, ETGE stated that these demonstrations were a "call for justice" rather than an act of incitement. However, it is alleged that following objections from Beijing, Kazakhstan invoked Article 174 of its Criminal Code against the protesters.

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The organisation also criticised the government in Astana, stating that such actions undermine national sovereignty and reflect external influence. It argued that penalising citizens for raising concerns about ethnic and humanitarian issues contradicts the principles of an independent state.

In its statement, ETGE called on Kazakhstan to release all 19 convicted individuals, withdraw charges, and lift restrictions imposed on them. It also urged the government to take a stronger stance on the treatment of Turkic populations in East Turkistan and to raise the issue at international platforms such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Turkic States.

The press release further appealed to Kazakhstan's leadership, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to prioritise national and regional interests and address concerns related to human rights and sovereignty.

The ETGE concluded by warning that continued inaction could have broader implications for the region, while emphasising the need for governments to respond to public concerns and uphold the rights of their citizens, as noted in the press release. (ANI)

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