Kabul [Afghanistan], March 30 (ANI): The European Union has called for justice against the perpetrators who killed three women medics vaccinating the locals against polio in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, security forces on Tuesday.

Three female medics vaccinating the locals against polio were killed by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad, security forces told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Horrible news coming out from #Jalalabad, on the 2nd day of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign. The killing of 3 female vaccinators, working to immunise children, is a brutal breach of International Humanitarian Law hurting the people of Afghanistan," the European Union delegation in Afghanistan said in a tweet.

It added, "Perpetrators must be brought to justice, health workers kept out of harm's way and the sanctity of health facilities respected. The EU remains a strong supporter of the health sector in Afghanistan & we call on the parties to allow equal access to vaccinations."

The vaccination campaign against polio kicked off in Afghanistan on Monday.

The first victim was shot dead in the Majboor Abad area of Jalalabad's 4th District at around 11 am local time a source in the health authorities told Sputnik.

Later in the day the security forces confirmed to Sputnik that three medics in total were killed in the 4th district and the Lal Qasim Agha area of the 7th district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)