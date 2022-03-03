Kyiv [Ukraine], March 3 (ANI): European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday (local time) announced to provide Ukraine with additional 1.2 billion euros.

He further said that at least 600 million euros, without conditions, will be provided in March, according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet.

Earlier, the European Union had said that it will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine and also announced a slew of fresh sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine had earlier today claimed to have destroyed columns of Russian troops with heavy artillery, inflicting heavy damage.

"The enemy does not go unpunished. Artillerymen of the Joint Forces / Joint Forces Operation. Inflict heavy fire damage, destroying columns and clusters of Russian occupation troops. Ukraine's artillery is working as clearly, precisely, and effectively as ever," tweeted the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine's capital city Kyiv on Thursday woke up with air raid alerts. The residents were advised to take shelter in safe houses.

A building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled this morning by Russian force.

The mayor of the southern city of Kherson indicated it had fallen on Wednesday, saying Ukrainian forces had left. This follows several days of heavy fighting, with Russian forces surrounding the strategically significant city north of the Crimean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Russian forces moving towards Ukraine's capital, including a large military convoy, "remain stalled," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. The troops could be "regrouping," or facing challenges such as supply shortages and Ukrainian resistance.

A large Russian military convoy stretching over 30 km was delayed on Thursday due to staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion said the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.

The US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won't be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia's borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies. (ANI)

