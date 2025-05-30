Oxon Hill, May 30: Faizan Zaki nearly threw away his opportunity to go from runner-up to champion at the Scripps National Spelling Bee with a shocking moment of overconfidence. Given a second chance, he seized the title of best speller in the English language.

The 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, who lost in a lightning-round tiebreaker last year, outlasted eight other accomplished spellers to win the title on Thursday night, including two that he let back into the competition after his own careless flub. Scripps National Spelling Bee 2025 Dates: From Rules to Prizes To Live Streaming Details, Key Things To Know About 97th English Spelling Bee.

Told to take a deep breath before his final word, "eclaircissement", he didn't ask a single question before spelling it correctly, as he pumped his fists and collapsed to the stage after saying the final letter.

